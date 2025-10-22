WATCH: Program gets Valley veteran back on his feet after health issues left him homeless

PHOENIX — Michael Osborn, a Valley veteran, has battled heart surgery, blood clots and other medical issues. He was evicted during a long hospital stay for complex medical issues, leading him to become homeless.

"I hated it. I've always had at least two jobs and I couldn't even work," Osborn said.

He was referred to St. Vincent de Paul and the Ozanam Manor, where he joined the medical recuperative care program.

During his stay, Osborn also successfully filed a VA disability claim, giving him a steady income and allowing him to secure housing.

He has since undergone a few necessary medical procedures, recovered, and connected with a health navigator who continues to support him even now that he’s stably housed.

"The best feeling is when they take that picture of you, they put it on the wall of fame, they call it. And you hold the keys to your apartment," Osborn said.

ABC15's Ford Hatchett talked with Osborn about his experience and how his life has changed thanks to the community organization.

