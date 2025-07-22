WATCH: How a Tempe brewery is restoring hope one drink at a time

TEMPE, AZ — In the heart of Tempe, a brewery is doing more than just quenching thirst; it’s helping restore hope.

For the past three years, 100 Mile Brewing has turned a summer water drive into a lifeline, collecting donations that the HOPE Outreach Team of Tempe uses to connect with people living on the streets.

Each cold bottle isn’t just a relief from the heat; it’s a conversation starter that could lead to shelter, services, and a new start.

Donations for the summer water drive are being collected through the end of July, and everyone who donates a case of water gets a ticket to a party in August where you’ll get a drink ticket, appetizers, live music, and more, the brewery said on Instagram.

ABC15 followed the journey from brewery to sidewalk, showing how a community’s kindness is opening doors to better days, including for one man who’s proof it works.

