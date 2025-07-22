Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seen on weekend Camelback Mountain hike

PHOENIX — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hiked Camelback Mountain over the weekend, leaving a lasting impression on fellow adventurers.

RFK Jr. posted a photo of his hike on X, which led many to question his choice of clothing — denim jeans — for the activity and weather, as Valley highs reached 107º on Saturday.

With Finn atop Camelback in Phoenix this morning. pic.twitter.com/ANl7OKnBiR — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 19, 2025

In the video player above, hear from a Valley hiker who encountered RFK Jr. on the popular Phoenix-area trail.