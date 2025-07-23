Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix fire investigating deadly house fire near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road

During the search, firefighters found a man unconscious and not breathing
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
shaw butte fire
Posted

PHOENIX — A 29-year-old man has died after a house fire in Phoenix, officials say.

Officials say crews responded to reports of a house fire near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

During the search, firefighters found a man "unconscious and not breathing."

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also taken to a hospital for minor burn injuries.

It is unclear what led to the fire. The investigation remains ongoing.

No other injuries were reported.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen