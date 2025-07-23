Phoenix fire investigating deadly house fire near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — A 29-year-old man has died after a house fire in Phoenix, officials say.

Officials say crews responded to reports of a house fire near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

During the search, firefighters found a man "unconscious and not breathing."

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also taken to a hospital for minor burn injuries.

It is unclear what led to the fire. The investigation remains ongoing.

No other injuries were reported.