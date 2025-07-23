Man arrested after falsely claiming to be federal agent at Phoenix light rail station

Phoenix police arrested a man who claimed to be an undercover federal agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he refused to provide credentials to verify his identity.

The incident allegedly began when Jose Herrera, 52, confronted and grabbed a Valley Metro Light Rail security guard, accusing the guard of impeding his investigation.

Herrera claimed the security guard had allowed "a terrorist who was in his visual custody to get away," according to court documents.

When Phoenix police officers arrived on the scene, Herrera continued to claim he was an undercover federal agent with ICE and demanded officers arrest the light rail security guard.

Herrera allegedly refused to provide police his identity, stating he did not need to provide city officers any form of credentials because he worked for the feds.

Officers made multiple attempts to verify Herrera's credentials with Border Patrol and ICE and both agencies denied he was employed with their departments.

After being read his Miranda rights, Herrera continued to refuse to provide credentials or a badge number. Police say he then became aggressive, cursed at the officers, and invoked his rights.

A judge ordered Herrera held on a $10,050 bond for this charge and a probation violation.

