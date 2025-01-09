One dead after Thursday morning house fire in Laveen

LAVEEN, AZ — One person is dead after a house fire broke out Thursday morning in Laveen.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area near 43rd and Southern Avenues for reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from inside a home.

Firefighters found one person in their search of the home. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Fire crews did keep the fire from spreading to another home.

No firefighters were hurt battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is under investigation.