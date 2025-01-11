Person found dead in trailer fire near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Firefighters found a person dead Saturday morning while fighting a travel trailer fire in Mesa.

Mesa fire officials say they were called to the area near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road just after 5:15 a.m. for the reported fire.

When first responders arrived, they found a travel trailer that was fully involved in the fire.

Once under control, firefighters reportedly found a victim inside.

That victim has not yet been identified.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures, but a vehicle next to the trailer was also a total loss.

What caused the fire is not yet known.

The fire is under investigation.

It is the third deadly fire in the Valley in three days.

On Thursday, one person was found dead in a house fire that broke out near 43rd and Southern avenues in Laveen.

Then Friday, a woman died in a double house fire near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix.