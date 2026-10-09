Broken windows, graffiti found at Fisher Industries headquarters in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Police found broken windows and graffiti at Fisher Industries headquarters after reports of criminal damage to the property early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to Fisher Industries at 1302 West Drivers Way in Tempe after reports of "criminal damage."

According to their investigation, multiple people appeared to have arrived earlier in the morning with the intent of damaging the building.

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U.S. Customs and Border Protection awarded a $309.46 million contract to Fisher Industries to help build a 27 miles of new border wall on the U.S. border in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

Construction for the new border wall is expected to begin this fall.

The motives behind the damage is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story with the latest.