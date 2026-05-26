Turkish national soccer team to train in Mesa ahead of World Cup opening match on June 11

MESA, AZ — The Turkish men's national soccer team will train at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa beginning June 8, bringing a wave of excitement to the Valley's Turkish community ahead of the World Cup.

The World Cup begins June 11.

An estimated 4,000 people of Turkish descent live in the Valley, and community members are already making plans to welcome the team, including cooking for the players and greeting them at the airport.

Mustafa Uygur, who owns a repair shop in Tempe, said the moment has taken on deep personal meaning for him and his family, who are originally from Istanbul.

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"It's a dream. We don't want to leave them alone. As soon as they come in, we just want them to feel that they are in Turkey when they're here," Uygur said last Thursday.

The excitement is expected to draw visitors from beyond Arizona as well, with attendees anticipated from other states.

The Arizona Athletic Grounds will open its gates to the public once during the Turkish team's stay — the evening of June 8 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Arizona Athletic Grounds leaders say the team will meet and greet fans. Tickets are required but are free of charge and will be available on the Arizona Athletic Grounds website soon.

Three pitches at the facility will be used by the Turkish team.

David Hayes, a spokesperson for the Arizona Athletic Grounds, said FIFA pays close attention to every detail to ensure World Cup training camps meet the highest standards.

"The standards of the game and the training is going to be world class. I think Arizona is being recognized as a world class facility," Hayes said.

This is the first time the Arizona Athletic Grounds will serve as a World Cup training camp.

Visit Mesa, the city's nonprofit tourism organization, projects the event will generate $3 million in economic activity for the area.

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