Mesa police investigate deadly hit-and-run near Mesa Grand Shopping Center

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash after a pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday night in a parking lot near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. on May 23 to the area near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a truck.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved may be a silver Ford F-150. The driver left the area before the police arrived.

Mesa police detectives are actively investigating and asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information related to the case to contact the department.