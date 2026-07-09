Calls for Arizona state officials to add A/C to all prison units

Records show the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry is still awaiting funding to finish converting swamp coolers to HVAC systems in about 20 units.

Arizona prison officials have confirmed it is aware of concerns about temperatures inside some of the prisons, as nearly two dozen units across the state are still without A/C.

The ABC15 Investigators have heard from families of people who are raising concerns about heat conditions across the state prisons.

Candilicious Gaffney's husband is incarcerated at Lewis Prison, where some units still lack air conditioning. She said she is worried about what she is hearing from inside.

"It's hot. They feel nauseous," Gaffney said.

"These people can die. The heat is nothing to play with, especially out here in Arizona. It's hot. Please help them," Gaffney said.

The Arizona Department of Corrections has spent years adding HVAC systems to its prisons. Its most recent HVAC conversion plan, dated June 8, 2026, shows Lewis Prison still has parts of the facility on swamp coolers, with three units listed as awaiting funding.

In total, there are about 20 units that still rely on swamp coolers, according to the latest “Facilities HVAC Conversion Plan" for the entire state prison system.

To see the units that are still without HVAC systems, click here.

A department spokesperson said future projects that are still listed as pending funding depend on future state budgets.

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The ACLU has also been receiving complaints about temperatures inside Arizona state prisons across the state over the past several weeks. A senior staff attorney with the organization said the conditions are unacceptable.

"It's unacceptable that so many people are still just being cooked in their cells," the attorney said.

The attorney said firsthand visits to detention units revealed the extent of the heat.

"I personally visited a lot of those detention units. I know how hot they are. I've seen people with, you know, hair products or oil that is, or say, like coconut oil, that's like completely melted, so you can see very clearly what the heat is doing to just materials, there, let alone the people," said Lauren Beall, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said that over the last several weeks, it has experienced some short-term, isolated, normal and expected HVAC and cooling system maintenance and repair needs, but said at this time there are no significant, long-term or multi-day issues to report. The department said it has activated heat mitigation efforts and that future HVAC conversion projects are pending funding through future state budgets.

FULL STATEMENT:

The health, safety and well-being of ADCRR staff, incarcerated individuals, and anyone who visits our complexes is our top priority. It’s important to note that ADCRR does not practice solitary confinement and has not for several years.

Over the last several weeks, while ADCRR has experienced some short-term, isolated, normal, and expected HVAC and cooling system maintenance and repair needs (similar to those experienced by residential, commercial, business, and government facilities across Arizona during heat season), at this time, ADCRR has no significant, long-term, multi-day issues with HVAC or cooling systems to report.

In addition to addressing any issues with cooling systems as rapidly as possible, under the leadership of Director Thornell since 2023, ADCRR has taken seriously the need to modernize the methods used to cool the indoor spaces of its prisons and provide more heat relief outdoors.

The significant changes instituted under Director Thornell’s leadership, as noted in ADCRR’s 2026 Extreme Heat Safety and Relief Strategy , are not dependent solely on a given cell temperature. Actions taken at any given time are dependent on the specific conditions at a prison complex or housing unit.

As outlined in the 2026 Extreme Heat Safety and Relief Strategy , ADCRR’s efforts include updates to indoor air conditioning and modifications outdoors, such as the addition of misting systems, cooling rooms and areas, and shade structures. The Department has also increased availability of ice for the inmate population and water is available 24/7. The changes made since 2023 are crucial in providing relief and enhanced safety from Arizona’s heat for inmates, staff, and visitors.

ADCRR’s most recent HVAC Conversion Plan , dated June 8, 2026 contains the most up-to-date project information available. As mentioned in the HVAC Conversion Plan , future HVAC conversion projects are subject to and “pending funding” via future state budgets.

The Department’s new and robust heat mitigation efforts are truly unprecedented in the history of Arizona’s prisons. In addition, ADCRR staff, contractors, and contracted partners continue working around-the-clock to maintain its cooling systems, and to provide prompt attention, assistance, and care to help incarcerated individuals stay safe and cool in hot weather.

The Department is well aware of heat-related issues and concerns in past years. Current staff have been directly addressing these with strong action from Department leadership, including new training and expectations for staff, and daily thorough review of all heat logs by Department leadership. In addition to daily review of heat logs, various ADCRR divisions, including Health Services, Facilities Management, Operations, and Constituent Services meet regularly and collaborate constantly to address any heat-related issues or concerns as soon as they arise.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.