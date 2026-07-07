(in)defensible: Prescott officials sued for malicious prosecution, defamation

The City of Prescott and the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority are facing a lawsuit filed by a man who claims he was arrested, maliciously prosecuted, and defamed based on false allegations from a local fire chief.

Matt Massucci is also specifically suing Prescott Chief Amy Bonney, Det. John Hanna, and Deputy Fire Chief Dustin Parra.

Read the lawsuit here.

Central Arizona Fire and Prescott police declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed because officials did not agree to settle the case following an official notice of claim filed earlier this year.

The case against Massucci began on July 16, 2023.

Parra's wife called 911, claiming Massucci had pulled a gun on their family outside a gas station.

Everyone left the scene before police arrived. Acting solely on the family's account, officials arrested Massucci days later and charged him with four felonies, which cumulatively carried decades of prison time.

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It would take two years and surveillance video to eventually show it was Parra - intoxicated after his brother's funeral - who followed Massucci to his car and confronted him. That's when Massucci says he pulled a gun from his car’s center console.

ABC15 reporting on the case will play a significant role in the lawsuit.

The complaint specifically cites Bonney’s statements about ABC15’s coverage as the primary evidence supporting the defamation claim, and it highlights the personal connection the news station uncovered between Hanna and Parra.

“In response to media reports about the failures in the City of Prescott’s investigation, Prescott Police Chief Amy Bonney circulated an email to various Prescott officials,” the lawsuit states. It continues, “The purpose of the false statements and omission in the email was to coverup the City of Prescott and Detective Hanna’s false arrest and malicious prosecution.”

The lawsuit also said, “Prescott Police policy, as well as sound police practices generally, barred Detective Hanna from investigating this incident because his friendship with Chief Parra created an obvious conflict of interest. Detective Hanna ignored Prescott policy and pursued a malicious prosecution of Matthew to help his friend, Chief Parra, and to cover up Chief Parra’s wrongdoing.”

Area residents have contacted ABC15 about the timing of the lawsuit, filed on June 30, and the proximity to Chief Bonney’s retirement announcement made the next day.

In an email, a Prescott police spokesperson wrote, “Chief Bonney's personal decision to retire is unrelated to this lawsuit or any other litigation. The City sincerely appreciates her more than 28 years of distinguished service and wishes her the very best in her retirement.”