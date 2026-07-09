Partners until the end: Phx PD K-9 Raven retires after cancer diagnosis

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police K-9 who spent the past decade helping detectives find narcotics and human remains is retiring after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

Last week, the Phoenix City Council approved the sale of Raven to her longtime handler, Detective Travis Myers, for $1 so she can spend the rest of her life at home with the partner who became family.

Police say Raven's work helped remove dangerous drugs from the streets and assisted in some of the department's most difficult investigations.

Raven will now enjoy retirement with her favorite treat — apples — after years of dedicated service to the city.