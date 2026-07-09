WATCH: Meet the Phoenix crews working behind the scenes to keep city streets safe and clean

PHOENIX — Thousands of miles of Phoenix streets don't stay clean and safe on their own.

Behind the scenes, City of Phoenix street maintenance crews spend their days picking up debris, filling potholes and responding to hazards to help keep traffic moving.

Gabriel Bailey is one of those workers and his journey from apprentice to full-time employee highlights the City's effort to train street maintenance crews.

Watch the story in the player above to see the work that goes into maintaining Phoenix's roads and the career opportunities that help make it happen.