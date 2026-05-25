One person hurt after shooting at Target location near US 60 and Power Road in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is hurt after a shooting at a Target location in Mesa on Sunday night.

Mesa police say they were called just before 8 p.m. to the location near US 60 and Power Road for a reported shooting.

One person has been taken to the hospital. Police say the victim was conscious and breathing when they left for the hospital.

The suspect reportedly left the area before officers arrived.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the public.

A witness to the shooting tells ABC15 that an altercation inside the store may have led to the shooting.

The Target store will be closed for the rest of the night as police investigate the shooting.