WATCH: ASU wrestling honors life and legacy of Bobby Douglas

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona State University wrestling community honored the life and legacy of Bobby Douglas on Sunday for his impact on the sport and the hundreds of students he mentored.

Douglas passed away in February at the age of 83.

The program held its celebration of life at Mountain America Stadium and officially announced the Bobby Douglas Memorial Scholarship to support a wrestling student who embodies Douglas’ morals.

Douglas was a two-time Olympian and the first black wrestler representing the United States in the Olympics in the 1960s, according to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

He led the ASU Sun Devils to a national team title in 1988.

WATCH the video in the player above to hear more about his celebration of life.