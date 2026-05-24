John McCain’s eldest son, Douglas, dies at 66, family confirms

Douglas McCain, the oldest son of Arizona’s longtime U.S. Senator John McCain, died on Wednesday at 66 years old.

“I am deeply saddened to share the news of my brother Doug McCain’s sudden passing,” his sister Meghan McCain wrote on social media. “He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life. He brought humor, fun and great conversation to every room. I will cherish our memories together.

“Our prayers are with his wife, Ashley, and children, Caroline and Shepp.”

According to his obituary, Douglas McCain died suddenly. He spent several years as a Navy pilot, following in the footsteps of his father who spent over two decades in the Navy, before joining American Airlines.

Private services are expected to be held for the family ahead of a memorial service in Virginia on Saturday.