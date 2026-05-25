WATCH: 90-year-old Arizona man prepares to run his first-ever marathon in San Diego

MESA, AZ — Bill Schwarz has been running most of his life. At 90 years old, he's about to do something he's never done before.

The Mesa, Arizona, resident is preparing to run his first marathon later this month at the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series in San Diego — proving that adventure doesn't come with an expiration date.

Three days a week, Schwarz trains at an EōS Fitness in Mesa, combining runs with Pilates, strength work, mobility training, and recovery sessions as he prepares for the biggest race of his life.

Stretch trainer Christine Hopkins has been alongside him every step of the way, watching his determination inspire everyone around him inside the gym.

At an age when many people are slowing down, Schwarz is pushing himself into completely new territory — showing others that goals, growth, and excitement for life don't have to fade with age.

Watch in the player above as Bill prepares for race day.