Arizona troopers shoot, kill person after traffic stop on I-10 near Benson

BENSON, AZ — A shooting involving Highway Patrol State troopers on the I-10 near Benson, Arizona, left one person dead, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The shooting occurred just after 8 a.m. on Monday.

DPS said the incident began as a traffic stop in the westbound lanes of I-10.

No state troopers were injured, and DPS said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Officials have not released details on what led to the shooting.

The person's identity is not known at this time.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Major Incident Division is investigating.