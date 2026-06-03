Stone wall marks divide as Mesa considers reopening Crismon Road

MESA, AZ — In southeast Mesa, a large stone wall stands as more than just a barrier; it represents a dividing line between neighbors, their opinions, and city plans to open a closed section of Crismon Road to traffic. The city has eyed reopening this dusty, quarter-mile stretch since 2001, incorporating it into master transportation plans and initiating previous rounds of public input.

Currently closed to cars all the way to Elliott Road, the stretch is frequented by local residents for exercise. City leaders emphasize the potential benefits of traffic flow and access, but not all neighbors are convinced.

“It’s a neighborhood concern for anybody who’s had kids,” said retired police officer Christopher Emmons, who has lived nearby for two decades. Emmons opposes the reopening, citing fears that increased traffic will pose risks for children crossing the street on bikes, walking, jogging, and heading to nearby schools.

“With the amount of kids that go back and forth across Crismon... it still creates an unsafe environment,” Emmons said.

Emmons also claims public discussion has been lacking, stating he and other opponents were unaware of any forums on the matter. Meanwhile, a second petition supporting the reopening reflects the opinions of neighbors who believe it will improve access to Gilbert schools and foster stronger connections among homeowners.

A spokesperson for the City of Mesa confirms that public outreach for the project will launch this summer, with officials planning to collaborate closely with local schools, businesses, and residents as planning advances.

See the petition supporting the opening of Crismon Road here.

See the petition opposing the opening of Crismon Road here.