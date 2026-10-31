Mesa Public Schools earns top marks statewide, with all six comprehensive high schools reaching A ratings

MESA, AZ — Report cards look strong across Mesa Public Schools, where staff and students at campuses like Dobson High School are being praised by the Arizona Department of Education.

A total of 33 schools in the district now have A ratings — and for the first time ever, all six comprehensive high schools do, too.

Educators here say the approach has been more about methodology than magic. Mesa Public Schools' collective grade point average jumped from just below 3.1 to 3.35.

Their path to success: students and teachers working closely — and an emphasis on the basics — math, writing and reading.

"I'd say just mainly work from us, and everything we've put into it," Kiera Tyler said.

Tyler says she and her brother, Kaimar, weren't confident as freshmen when they transferred in from out of state. Mesa's system has helped them find their footing.

"I've had a lot of juniors and seniors tell me that the work's going to be tedious, but you have a lot of support here, and Dobson's just great," Tyler said.

Principals here want the system of support to be strong.

"Our teachers have an amazing relationship with our students," Gabi Buckley said.

Buckley is a Dobson High graduate. She's now in her eighth year as principal here. Mesa Public Schools administrators say their intention to challenge students is paying off.

"It really kind of starts with the teachers, so they can make sure our students know what's important and why it's important. Because our teachers have great relationships with students, talking with them about what's important," Buckley said.

This is the final year the Arizona Department of Education will use its current system of metrics for grading schools. Going forward, the state will use a system that's tougher and more comprehensive. Dr. Monica Mesa, chief of schools in the district, says the same drive to excel will carry over.

"We are really relying on our continuous improvement framework and the strategies we've put into place to ensure that each school is able to identify their needs and set goals for the particular campuses," Dr. Mesa said.

Mesa explains the state's current grading system also reflects how the district is serving subgroups of students. She mentioned third grade reading as an example. The grade also reflects how the school district now ensures students are coming to classes — instead of slipping into constantly skipping school.

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