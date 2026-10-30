Two hospitalized, person of interest in custody after overnight shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a person of interest is in custody after a double shooting overnight.

Officers were first called to the scene near Sossaman and Elliot roads around midnight for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police said early Friday morning that a person of interest is in custody and the incident appears to be isolated.

No additional details have been released.