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Two hospitalized, person of interest in custody after overnight shooting in Mesa

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sossaman and elliot gsw 79th street
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MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a person of interest is in custody after a double shooting overnight.

Officers were first called to the scene near Sossaman and Elliot roads around midnight for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police said early Friday morning that a person of interest is in custody and the incident appears to be isolated.

No additional details have been released.

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