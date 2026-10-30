PD: 14-year-old student arrested in connection with assault, threats at Queen Creek school

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 14-year-old student was arrested in connection with a reported assault and threats at a Queen Creek school, police say.

Queen Creek Police Department says the incident occurred at Legacy Traditional School - Queen Creek on Tuesday, but was not reported to police until Wednesday. Officials did not provide specifics on the threats or assault.

Following an investigation, the teenage student was arrested Wednesday on charges including assault, interfering with or disrupting an educational institution, and threatening or intimidating.

The student, who was not named, was booked into the Pinal County Youth Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing.