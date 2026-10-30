Surprise martial arts instructor accused of sexual relationship with minor

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police are investigating a martial arts instructor who has been arrested following allegations of sexual conduct with a juvenile.

Police say 30-year-old Jose Alexandro Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday and booked on multiple felony charges, including sexual conduct with a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and child enticement.

Official documents show Zamora was the manager of Legendary Martial Arts near Reems and Waddell roads.

Police say Zamora admitted to a sexual relationship with the victim, who reportedly had Zamora as an instructor.

Documents state the sexual relationship with the juvenile occurred over several years.

“Due to Zamora’s position of trust and access to juveniles through martial arts instruction, there is the potential for additional victims. Anyone who may have had a similar experience with Zamora, or who has information related to this investigation, is encouraged to come forward,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surprise Police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-8477 (TIPS), reference incident 260201435.