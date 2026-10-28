Hundreds of new homes planned for northwest Surprise as residents raise concerns about growth

SURPRISE, AZ — Hundreds of new homes could soon reshape another part of northwest Surprise after the City Council approved rezoning roughly 160 acres near Deer Valley Road and 231st Avenue.

The land is now zoned for medium-density housing, with conceptual plans calling for more than 500 homes. Under military density guidelines for the area, the property could accommodate as many as 960 dwelling units.

For some nearby residents, the project is another sign of how quickly their once-rural surroundings are changing.

“I understand that these developers, they’ve purchased the property, they’re out to make their money, and to them, we don’t matter,” Surprise resident Kimberly said.

The property is located near Luke Air Force Base’s Auxiliary 1 airfield, meaning future residents could experience frequent military aircraft overhead. Air Force officials estimate the area could see about 170 military overflights per day.

Residents say they understand development is coming but want the city and developers to address the infrastructure that will be needed to support it.

Some neighbors are raising concerns about traffic, roadway access, drainage and whether existing infrastructure can accommodate potentially thousands of additional residents.

“I have to say in the last year, that community outreach has been lacking,” Kimberly said.

Others worry about what continued development could mean for the rural qualities that attracted them to the area in the first place.

“We love our dark skies, we love our quiet, peaceful evenings, quiet, peaceful days,” Surprise resident Michele Staples said.

City staff say the project will have to comply with Surprise’s General Plan 2040, including requirements related to open space, trails and landscaping.

The developer will also be required to submit a master street plan addressing infrastructure such as turn lanes, medians and street widths, as well as plans for vehicle and emergency access.

For some residents, however, the concern is whether improvements to surrounding roads will occur quickly enough as new homes are built.

“I think it’s short-sighted to not be looking at starting to do improvements to Sun Valley as these houses start to get built,” Kimberly said.

Developers say the project aligns with current housing demand in the area and that they will continue working with the city as plans move forward.

The project comes amid rapid development across northwest Surprise, where new subdivisions are transforming large stretches of previously undeveloped and rural land.

For nearby residents, the City Council’s rezoning vote means the conversation is now shifting from whether the land will accommodate residential growth to how the surrounding area will handle it.

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