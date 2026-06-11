Mesa police launch 'Operation Chill Two' to guide and protect local teens this summer

MESA, AZ — Mesa Police have launched Operation Chill Two, a summer initiative focused on helping teenagers understand local laws and keeping them safe.

Officers are mixing education and enforcement—addressing curfew violations, concerns about e-scooters and e-bikes, underage drinking, noisy parties, and youth violence. The aim is to inform teens and parents alike, with curfew laws requiring those under 18 to be off the streets from midnight to 5 a.m. (or 10 p.m. for those 15 and younger).

Community partners like Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center in Mesa play a vital role in keeping kids engaged after school, offering programs in performing arts, music, art, and technology.

Volunteers and staff, such as Grace Duefrene and Diego Diaz, support the police’s approach, highlighting the pressures teens face and the importance of preventing tragic summer incidents—from drunk driving to drownings. They believe that caring adults and proactive measures can make a significant positive impact on youth safety.

Detective Laura Cervantes from Mesa PD emphasizes the importance of parental awareness, noting that Operation Chill Two isn’t just a crackdown, but a tool to help families avoid problems tied to minors.

Police are adopting a zero-tolerance policy for curfew and violent offenses, reinforcing their commitment to community safety.