Mesa family still awaits home repairs four months after car crashed into home

MESA, AZ — Ken and Caryn Georgen say their Fountain of the Sun residence no longer feels like home after a terrifying crash left their house badly damaged four months ago.

Mesa police confirm a driver lost control and crashed into the Georgen’s house on February 10, tearing a giant hole through the walls, ceiling, kitchen, floors and family room. The aftermath left an estimated $90,000 in repairs, according to the homeowners. Remarkably, no one was injured.

“It sounded like an explosion,” said Ken Georgen, recalling the moment the car slammed into their house. “I could look down the hall and see my wife in the guest room. She was upright. She was ok. I had to leave through the trail of destruction to get out of here.”

Police arrested 49-year-old Bryan Cowles, who faces three felony charges, including driving under the influence.

Caryn Georgen remembered narrowly escaping the crash’s path: “I had just gotten up and walked through the bedroom, and the car came right through.”

Despite the initial shock, the couple says their frustration is mounting as repairs have not begun. According to city officials, revised restoration plans for the property were requested on June 4, with those changes necessary to complete the permit application process. The Georgen family, who have owned the home for four years, continue to wait.

Neighbors have stepped in to help the Georgens relocate to a temporary home and offer support. “All I want is my home back,” said Caryn.