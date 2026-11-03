Mesa considers ‘The Craftsman,’ a mixed-use project with high-end restaurants in the southeast Valley

MESA, AZ — City economic development officials are working on an agreement with developers for The Craftsman, a proposed mixed-use project at Hawes and Elliot roads. Plans include 380 apartments and 40,000 square feet of commercial space, with 10,000 square feet set aside for high-end restaurants.

For now, the site holds only tall weeds and a nearby food truck.

“Mesa is just seeing a new energy around retail,” said Jaye O’Donnell, Mesa’s director of economic development. “We’re happy about that. I think the residents are happy.”

The Department of Economic Development presented The Craftsman plans to the Mesa City Council in late October.

O’Donnell wouldn’t say which restaurants or merchants could open there. But she said the city believes southeast Mesa has the tax base to support upscale, chef-driven restaurants.

“We know that the residents in Mesa and the neighboring communities are interested in patronizing and going to restaurants that are unique and special and different,” she said.

O’Donnell pointed to Medina Station, a shopping development about 10 minutes away, as proof that a project like The Craftsman can succeed.

She said the project is part of a citywide effort to attract retail and restaurants and encourage residents to shop and dine in Mesa instead of elsewhere.

The plans still need City Council approval. The council will continue discussing The Craftsman on Nov. 16.

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