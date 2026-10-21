Maricopa County tabulates ballots for the Nov. 3 election as officials urge voters to trust the process

MESA, AZ — Inside the county election office in downtown Phoenix, workers open each envelope, separate it from the ballot to keep the voter's name confidential, and run the ballots through tabulation machines.

"We have over 220,000 ballots ready for tabulation this morning. As we tabulate those, more are coming in every day," Jennifer Liewer said.

Liewer, a deputy director of elections for the county, says the county wants voters to trust the process. Many steps are overseen by representatives from both major parties, and more can be watched on a public livestream.

"It is important that people are educated about the elections process so they can have factual information when they're having discussion with their friends or they're online. We have to have a community that has confidence in their election system," Liewer said.

Outside the justice center, voters told ABC15 security matters to them.

"From what I could see, the security measures are looking good so far. I've definitely seen it be worse," one voter said.

"We need integrity and security. As long as it's fair, I'm good," another voter said.

There are three ballot drop-off locations in Mesa, but the county justice center on Javelina is the only 24-hour drop-off location in the city. On Election Day, Nov. 3, 22 voting locations will open in Mesa.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of artificial intelligence. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.