Vestar moves ahead with Gateway Crossing, a mixed-use project in southeast Mesa

Vestar⁠ is moving ahead with a new mixed-use project on a 37-acre site in southeast Mesa.

The Phoenix-based retail developer is going through the city’s approval process to set up the property, which is located at the southwest corner of Williams Field Road and State Route 24, for two hotels, one large retail anchor and more retail space. It’s calling the project Gateway Crossing.

Mesa’s Design Review Board⁠ was supportive, though it didn’t take a formal vote during an Oct. 13 meeting.

The unnamed retail anchor’s store would span 166,000 square feet and have separate fuel stations, according to a project narrative submitted to the city’s Design Review Board.

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