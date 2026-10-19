Gunfire involving 2 vehicles leaves 1 injured, shuts down Mesa intersection

MESA, AZ (KNXV) – A shooting involving occupants of two vehicles left one person injured and prompted the closure of a typically busy Mesa intersection Sunday afternoon.

The Mesa Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Greenfield Road and US 60 around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire involving two vehicles.

During the investigation, officers learned that an adult male suffered “an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and drove himself to a hospital for treatment.”

Police said they have located the people involved in the incident. No further details were released.

Due to the investigation, Greenfield Road was closed in both directions at US 60. The roadway was reopened by 6 p.m.