Mesa prepares for Colorado River water cuts but says decades of planning leave the city well positioned

MESA, AZ — The City of Mesa is preparing for potential water cuts as the federal government's new Colorado River rules are expected to shrink its supply from that source by about 22% beginning next year.

City officials say Mesa is well positioned to handle the reductions — if they happen — thanks to decades of planning that included storing water underground.

At an Oct. 8 study session, city leaders heard what they'd been expecting: Mesa could lose close to 12,000 acre-feet of water.

"This is a drought, and we are going to have a reduction in water supply, but we're pretty well-positioned to handle that," Joe Giudice said.

Giudice, the city's water resources director, told councilmembers Mesa just earned its 100-year water certification from the state. That means new homes and subdivisions will have enough water.

He says the Colorado River has produced 25% less water than planned for since 2000. Lake Mead and Lake Powell remain low.

Giudice told ABC15 on Monday that Mesa has upgraded its infrastructure and stored water for years, because the drought on the Colorado has lasted more than 25 years.

"There's no reason to panic. You'll have clean, reliable, safe drinking water and know that we'll be working to invest in new supplies for future generations," Giudice said.

Still, costs may creep up for customers. 45% of Mesa's water comes from the Colorado, and Giudice urges residents to use water wisely.

City councilmembers are also expected to vote on potential utility hikes in early December. Giudice explained that none of these changes are permanent until federal officials have their say.

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