Free lockable pool fences offered to qualifying Arizona homeowners

MESA, AZ — Swimming pools are a common way Arizona families beat the heat, and a leading safety concern for parents. Public health officials in Arizona say drowning is the leading cause of death for children 4 and under, and a local nonprofit is stepping in to help reduce the risk.

Child Crisis Arizona is offering free, lockable mesh-and-metal pool fences to qualifying homeowners. This group even sends a crew to install the barriers for recipients. The fences surround an entire pool and include locking mechanisms designed to keep unsupervised children out of the water.

“You need some kind of protection around the pool,” said Dustin George, owner of Octopus Pool Service and Repair. “I have children of my own. We put a fence around our pool to make sure they stay safe.”

Caitlyn Sageng, a spokesperson for Child Crisis Arizona, said the fences provide crucial seconds for caregivers. “That pool fence gives you that extra time to say — where did the two-year-old go? — and you’re able to get there before they get to the water,” she said.

To qualify, applicants must be homeowners (renters are not eligible) and have a child age 6 or younger living in the household. Child Crisis Arizona is accepting applications through April 5. Familes interested can apply through the nonprofit's website.

Pool safety experts stress that barriers are one layer of protection and should be used alongside active supervision, swim lessons and other safeguards.