Flight schools sue Mesa over landing fees at Falcon Field airport

MESA, AZ — Two flight schools at Mesa's Falcon Field airport are suing the city over $20 landing fees, arguing the charges threaten their ability to train the next generation of commercial pilots.

Owners of Thrust Flight Properties and CAE Aviation Academy filed the lawsuit against the city of Mesa. The

Mesa City Council approved the landing fees in March, hoping to generate an extra $2.5 million every year.

The lawsuit indicates CAE and Thrust account for half the landings at Falcon Field. The schools say the fees will add up and the money isn't in their budgets.

Jeremy Owens leads Thrust Flight School, where students aim toward a future in commercial aviation.

"It was the right move to protect the safety of our students," Owens said.

Owens says he is worried the city's demands could lead toward pilots missing out on sufficient instruction.

"We want to be sure we're delivering the proper training with the right amount of training and we do believe the landing fees are a threat to our ability to deliver that proper training," Owens said.

A statement from the city of Mesa says the lawsuit has no merit and city leaders intend to operate the airport with financial responsibility in mind.

Darian Harman is working toward his pilot's license, using an independent instructor as his trainer.

"I think it's important to keep Falcon as a training airport," Harman said.

"It's a great busy airspace, and I think there's a lot that happens here for training. I'd hate to see that go away," Harman said.

Two additional pilots, who declined to speak on camera, believe the city is just trying to make an extra buck or two.

Thrust and CAE have also filed a complaint with the FAA protesting Mesa's landing fees.