Mesa considers new data center project off SR 24

MESA, AZ — A new data center in Mesa might be in the works after the planning and zoning board approved the project with conditions.

While the build still needs city council approval, some residents are already trying to put a stop to it.

NTT Global Data Centers is slated for the northeast corner of Pecos and Crismon roads. It would be a more than two-million-square-foot campus with seven buildings on 170 acres.

The scale, along with water usage and health concerns, is what gives nearby resident Maria Murillo pause.

“Aesthetically, it’s not very pleasing to look at, so that affects the value of our homes too,” said Murillo.

The City of Mesa sent ABC15 a statement: “The proposed NTT campus expansion is consistent with Mesa’s Pecos employment corridor, which is designated for technology and industrial development. The project was in process prior to recent ordinance updates and was grandfathered in consistent with Arizona law. The facility must still meet all City requirements and continue coordination with utility providers to ensure long-term power needs are addressed.”

Learn more about the proposed center and what those against the project are doing in the player above.