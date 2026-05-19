WATCH: Valley Muslim community responding to recent violence

PHOENIX — Following multiple cases of vandalism and threats against Valley mosques in recent months, as well as a shooting that left three dead at a mosque in San Diego Monday, local faith leaders are condemning violent and hateful acts.

Following the shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego, ABC15 reached out to law enforcement across the greater Phoenix Metro Area. Police departments in Chandler, Mesa and Peoria said they are conducting patrols at local mosques; meanwhile, Scottsdale and Avondale Police said they are also in contact with mosques and are providing any help requested.

Muslim community members are speaking up against the violence.

Watch the video in the player above to hear more from the community on how they are responding.