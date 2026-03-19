Crescent Moon display on Tempe’s “A” Mountain destroyed; Muslim community calls for tolerance

TEMPE, AZ — Members of the Muslim community at Arizona State University and across Tempe say they are shocked and saddened after a 15‑foot crescent moon installation on “A” Mountain was found destroyed Tuesday, just before the end of Ramadan.

The large crescent, erected in mid‑February to mark the start of the holy month, had become a visible symbol of prayer, fasting, and reflection for Muslims in the Valley.

“For us, the crescent symbolizes the coming of Ramadan but then also the coming at the end of Ramadan to the new lunar month, which is the month of celebration,” said Imam Omar Tawil of the Islamic Community Center of Tempe.

ASU Muslim students, who have installed the crescent in recent years, much like other faith groups display crosses or menorahs during their holidays, said they were devastated to see the structure destroyed.

“It was really disheartening to see that,” said Kaif Imam, a member of the ASU Muslim Students Association. “Saw some images — it was completely broken.”

“It was devastating to just completely see the work that we’ve done… and just the representation,” said Wid Alsabah, who helped put up the display. “Not even just the work, but the symbol of Muslims being targeted this way.”

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Tempe police have launched an investigation into who damaged the religious symbol. In a statement, the city condemned the act, saying, “There is no place in our community for this kind of hate. People of all faiths are welcome in Tempe, and they have the right to feel safe and be safe.”

Gokhan Dorum, CEO of the Sema Foundation, said incidents like this underscore the importance of religious tolerance in the Valley. “When you have tolerance, it’s easier for us to come together to celebrate, be happy, and share our happiness and life,” he said.

The vandalism comes on the heels of another incident earlier this month, when police arrested a man accused of shooting paintballs at a North Phoenix mosque. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego publicly condemned that attack.

Tempe police said they are increasing patrols around places of worship during religious holidays. City leaders also plan to meet with faith leaders to discuss ways to maintain safety and peace.

Despite the setback, community members say they intend to continue their traditions and remain visible.

“This is my home, this is my country, and just like any other American, you’re not getting rid of me,” Imam Tawil said.

Alsabah echoed that sentiment, saying more representation — not less — is the path forward. “I think the more that we put this up, the more we put more representation, the more knowledge hopefully we’ll be able to see throughout our city.”

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