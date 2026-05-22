Crust Simply Italian grows in Peoria and Mesa in 2026, with more expansion expected

Crust Simply Italian, a Valley-based Italian restaurant with multiple locations around the Valley, will significantly grow its footprint in the Phoenix area in 2026. Its owner is already looking where he could open in the future.

The restaurant company, which is owned by Michael Merendino, opened its fourth location earlier this year in Peoria at the Trailhead, a 40-acre, mixed-use development at 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

The first Crust location in the West Valley did not open with major fanfare or publicity, but Merendino said word spread and its booths and tables filled up quickly this spring.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.