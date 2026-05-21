WATCH: Grocery prices rise, leaving Valley customers seeking alternatives

MESA, AZ — Mesa families are feeling it every time they walk through the grocery store doors.

New federal data shows grocery prices jumped 0.7% in April, the biggest one-month spike in nearly four years, with prices for fresh vegetables and meats climbing.

Paz de Cristo Community Center, which is featured in this story, offers a daily dinner at 5 pm, in addition to the food boxes they give away.

In the story above, ABC15's Mesa reporter Sean McDowell talks with customers about how they're saving money when they head to the grocery store.