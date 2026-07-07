Family seeks answers after Mesa police custody death; autopsy report still pending

MESA, AZ — Every day, Charlee Baker passes the Buena Apartments, each time feeling a wave of pain.

It's here that her father, 52-year-old Eric Baker, died while in Mesa Police custody on April 4. Three months later, the Baker family is still waiting for answers, and for the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s report.

“I just don’t understand why he was even over here,” Charlee said on Monday, standing near the apartments where her father’s life ended.

Baker told ABC15 she hasn’t heard from Mesa Police since Easter weekend. On Monday, the medical examiner’s office confirmed that Eric Baker’s autopsy results are still pending, a delay that stands out since the agency’s spokesperson noted most cases are completed within 90 days.

“We’re taking every step to figure out what really happened,” Charlee said.

Mesa Police said officers stopped Eric Baker that night for riding a bicycle without a headlight and detained him for outstanding warrants. An eyewitness in a nearby apartment recorded cellphone video reviewed by ABC15, which shows three officers with Baker on the ground, while he screams for help.

Police say paramedics responded and attempted to save Baker, but he died later that evening.

The department placed the three officers on 40-hour critical incident leave. According to Mesa PD regulations, this leave is not considered disciplinary action.

“It’s kind of getting swept under the rug, and not really being taken seriously. It’s not fair. It’s not fair to him,” Charlee Baker said.

Phoenix attorney Benjamin Taylor, who represents the Baker Family, has previously filed cases against Mesa Police.

“Based on the video (in Baker’s case) I don’t see a man who’s resisting arrest,” Taylor said.

While Mesa Police told ABC15 it’s also eager to see the medical examiner’s findings, Taylor emphasized that the department could release its own evidence sooner.

“It’s not uncommon for the medical examiner’s report to take a while. However, Mesa Police should release their body camera and the police report because they’re in full control of that,” Taylor added.

Taylor says the witness video is a powerful element in the case. He has not filed a notice of claim pending the autopsy findings.

Editor’s Note: This article was converted from a broadcast script to a written news piece using artificial intelligence for website publication. All material adheres to strict AP Style guidelines and was reviewed for accuracy.