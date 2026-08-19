Mesa couple's garden exchange stands help community grow through Arizona heat

MESA, AZ — What began as a small neighborhood book-sharing initiative has bloomed into a thriving community resource helping Mesa residents navigate the challenges of desert gardening.

Ten years ago, DePhane Weaver started what has evolved into the nonprofit Garden Exchange Stands, operating on a simple principle: "You take one, you leave one.”

The stands function like lending libraries for gardeners, offering seeds, plants and growing advice at no cost to community members. When weather permits, Weaver's stands feature live plants popular among residents trying to attract pollinators to their yards.

"The excitement they get — a seed or a plant they've never tried that's from a local gardener, they know it's going to grow here," Weaver said. "People, when they come, they're like — this is free? I go, yeah, these are free.”

The organization's seed library sees increased activity during summer months as operators and customers prepare for cooler growing seasons. Weaver's backyard garden demonstrates what thrives in Arizona's extreme heat, featuring small citrus trees and Madras thorn plants.

Her husband, Paul Weaver, has witnessed newcomers discover gardening possibilities they never knew existed.

"We have kids coming up to our booth at events getting excited because they just live with their mom in an apartment, and all they have is a little balcony," Paul Weaver said. "When they find something they can grow out on that balcony, they get excited about it.”

However, maintaining gardens through Arizona's intense summer heat presents significant challenges, even for experienced horticulturists.

Karen Litts, who works in Mesa Community College's horticulture department, said summer gardening requires substantial effort and planning.

"If you like to travel in the summer, gardening is probably not the time," Litts said.

For those determined to grow during peak heat, Litts recommends installing shade canopies, applying heavy mulch, watering deeply and planting tall flowers to deflect direct sunlight.

"Overwatering or not providing shade or putting plants out that say 'full sun,' it doesn't necessarily pertain to Arizona's full sun," Litts said. "We need that shade. We need that break.”

The Garden Exchange Stands also provide growing tips and advice for navigating Arizona's unique climate challenges.

You can find more about the Garden Exchange Stands program, which is based in Mesa, here.

NOTE: This story was converted from a broadcast script to written format with the assistance of artificial intelligence.