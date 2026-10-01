Man arrested for murder, child abuse after 2-year-old boy dies

MESA, AZ — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy Tuesday, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Authorities say that at around 4 a.m., the Mesa Fire Department responded to a call for a child in distress at the 400 block of Brown Road.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and later died.

Doctors saw suspicious bruising on the boy's body, and homicide detectives later identified Kishawn Porter as a suspect.

He was later arrested by Mesa Police and initially booked into jail for felony child abuse. After the autopsy of the child, Porter is now facing charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse ending in death.

Porter remains in custody, and his next hearing is on Oct. 6.