ASU student criminally charged in Mill Avenue arrest

TEMPE, AZ — ASU senior Eryn Bonner has been criminally charged in connection with a violent arrest on Mill Avenue in July.

A Tempe spokesperson confirmed to ABC15 that Bonner faces two misdemeanor charges in Tempe Municipal Court: disorderly conduct under state law and interfering with police under city code.

Bonner, a member of the ASU stunt team, was left with bruises for days following the encounter. Her attorney, Benjamin Taylor, has said the officer who took her to the ground should be fired, calling his actions "very excessive."

"The city of Tempe would be very vindictive to try to charge her again after they see what this officer did," Taylor previously told ABC15.

Tempe previously told ABC15 the woman punched the officer several times.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office declined to pursue felony charges. An initial misdemeanor charge was filed and later dismissed, before Tempe refiled misdemeanor charges.

A city spokesperson previously said the original charge was dropped to allow prosecutors to refile it alongside additional charges after reviewing all available evidence.

An internal review of the incident is still ongoing, a Tempe Police Department spokesperson said. They did not directly acknowledge a question asking if a third-party investigation will be conducted, only saying "no additional updates are available at this time."

Taylor has repeatedly called for an external review of the arrest, saying the sergeant overseeing Tempe's investigation was previously suspended in a use of force case. The city's police union has pushed back, calling the move an attack on the investigation's integrity.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Nov. 4 at Tempe Municipal Court.