Meet the mother-daughter teaching duo in the Queen Creek Unified School District

MESA, AZ — They are the Queen Creek Unified School District's mother-daughter teaching duo, inspiring their students and each other!

Last month, ABC15's Nick Ciletti introduced us to Sadie Hilland, a physical education teacher at Mountain Trail Academy. That same day, Nick also met Heather Hilland, who teaches kindergarten at Desert Mountain Elementary School.

"Being an athlete, you're part of a team," explains Sadie, who played softball in college. "You have a group. You have someone you can lean on."

Sadie didn't have to look too far to find her forever teammate!

"There is so much pride in seeing her do something she loves!" explains Heather Hilland, who's not just Sadie's colleague within the district — she also happens to be Sadie's mom!

Sadie has two years under her belt as a PE teacher, and Heather has 32 years of experience as a kindergarten teacher! They may teach different subjects, but they have the same passion for what they do.

"It was so much fun to watch her in action, see her do her craft," explains Heather. "She was such a natural!"

But Heather isn't the only one who is proud. Even though they teach different things and teach at different schools, Sadie says she had big shoes to fill.

"She is so well-known and such a force around the district," explains Sadie. "Every day I am trying to make her proud."

To see our initial story with Sadie, click here.