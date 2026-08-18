Brazilian immigrant reunites with family after 10 months in ICE detention

MESA, AZ — Marcos Gaspar da Silva was reunited with his family in Maine on Sunday night after spending 10 months in federal immigration detention, including a week at Mesa's AROCC immigration detention center.

The Brazilian-born man was arrested by Department of Homeland Security officers 10 months ago, despite what he and his wife, Alessia, say was five years of legal work in the United States.

"Right now, I am legally a resident," Gaspar da Silva said.

An immigration judge ruled in his favor on Aug. 13, allowing his release from detention.

The da Silva family shared photos with ABC15 showing Gaspar da Silva's arrival at a Maine airport, where he was welcomed by relatives. Despite his freedom, the experience has left its mark.

"I don't feel happy. I know it's good to be home," Gaspar da Silva said.

During his detention, Gaspar da Silva described harsh conditions at facilities including AROCC. According to his account, he witnessed overcrowded holding cells, floors covered in human waste, and inedible food and water. His wife said he lost 26 pounds during his incarceration.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson disputed these claims, telling ABC15 that the da Silvas are exaggerating and that conditions in detention centers are not as described.

Alessia da Silva said the psychological impact extends beyond physical conditions.

"Through the jail system, the cruelty is in the medical care and the treatment and the mind games," she said. "There are things on their tables and courses that make them blame themselves and tells them their family will be losing their home.”

She added that her husband shows signs of mental strain, partly because he left behind other detainees still awaiting resolution of their cases.

Arizona Democratic congressman Greg Stanton recently reintroduced legislation that would limit ICE detention stays at short-term facilities to seven days. Stanton's office said the congressman visited AROCC on Friday.

While Gaspar da Silva is now permitted to work as a legal U.S. resident, the family faces ongoing challenges. They are working to replace tools and work boots they say were stolen during his detention.

Alessia da Silva said there is no guarantee ICE officers won't detain or question her husband again. Although his immigration documents are in order, he does not yet possess a green card.

REPORTER’S NOTE: This story was converted from a broadcast script to print format using artificial intelligence.