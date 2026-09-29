An 87-year-old Mesa woman lost $500,000 to an online romance scammer

MESA, AZ — An 87-year-old Mesa woman says she nearly died from heartbreak after losing $500,000 to an online romance scammer — a man she met on social media shortly after her husband died.

Mesa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is investigating the case. The woman asked not to be identified or shown on camera.

After posting on social media about her husband's death, scammers found her quickly.

"All of a sudden, I was talking to a perfect stranger, and it was exciting," she said.

Over the next seven months, the scammer built her trust before directing her to nearby cryptocurrency ATMs — the kind found in corner shops or liquor stores. She eventually withdrew a cashier's check for $500,000 and sent it to him. She said her own bank tried to stop her, but she wouldn't listen.

"I basically was embarrassed enough, once I realized it was a fraud, that I didn't want to talk to the police or anyone else. I just wanted to hide," she said. "I was deeply wounded, because I believed."

She eventually contacted Mesa PD's Financial Crimes Unit. Detective Tim Letson, who investigates these cases regularly, traced the transactions on the blockchain and recovered nearly $200,000.

"The elderly — anyone can be victims of this," Letson said. "The quicker we can get into those pieces of evidence, and connect with those victims, it can become a little easier to trace them, but without them, it's very difficult."

Mesa police say watch for these red flags:

A stranger online pushing an investment opportunity

A push to move the conversation to WhatsApp or Telegram

Pressure to decide fast, and to keep it to yourself

In September 2025, Arizona's attorney general introduced stricter restrictions on crypto ATM use, especially for first-time users, limiting the daily amount they can send from the machines.

The woman said she is sharing her story to alert potential victims, especially women, that danger exists online.

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