Child taken to hospital after being pulled from water in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A child was taken to a hospital after being pulled from water at a residence in Mesa.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Mesa fire crews responded to a reported drowning involving a child. Officials say the patient was removed from the water prior to firefighters' arrival and CPR was already being performed by a bystander.

The child was taken to a hospital for additional care.

It's unclear at this time if the water the child was pulled from was a swimming pool.

No other details have been provided.

