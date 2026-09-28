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Child taken to hospital after being pulled from water in Mesa

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KNXV Mesa Fire Department
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MESA, AZ — A child was taken to a hospital after being pulled from water at a residence in Mesa.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Mesa fire crews responded to a reported drowning involving a child. Officials say the patient was removed from the water prior to firefighters' arrival and CPR was already being performed by a bystander.

The child was taken to a hospital for additional care.

It's unclear at this time if the water the child was pulled from was a swimming pool.

No other details have been provided.

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