WATCH: Mesa teen builds free scam detection tool to protect seniors from fraud

MESA, AZ — For many seniors, scam texts and phone calls can be confusing, intimidating, and costly.

One Mesa teenager believes getting help shouldn't be.

BASIS Mesa student Shilo Karakkattu created ScamSafe after watching older family members struggle to sort through suspicious messages.

The goal is straightforward: help people avoid becoming the next victim of fraud.

For many seniors, scam texts and phone calls can be confusing, intimidating, and costly. Karakkattu saw that the problem was affecting people he loves and decided to create a solution.

Now, organizations that work with seniors are taking notice of his invention, which could soon help thousands of people across Arizona stay one step ahead of scammers.

Watch in the player above to see the remarkable student whose latest project is protecting some of Arizona's most vulnerable residents.