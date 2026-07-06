El Mirage man accused of domestic violence dies while in police custody on Saturday

EL MIRAGE, AZ — An in-custody death is under investigation in El Mirage after a 35-year-old man died on Saturday.

Just before 7 p.m., El Mirage police officers responded to a domestic violence call near El Mirage and Cactus roads.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a resident, 35-year-old Peter Patin, Jr., who was described in a 911 call as the aggressor.

Due to his actions near the two victims, officials say officers immediately deployed their Tasers to take control of Patin and remove him from the residence.

El Mirage PD says the fire department was called in to check on Patin after being tased.

While handcuffed, Patin's "erratic behavior continued until he began kicking at officers."

Authorities say that shortly after fire crews arrived, Patin lost consciousness.

Despite life-saving efforts from El Mirage Fire and hospital personnel, Patin was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.

The West Valley Incident Response Team, led by the Peoria Police Department, is investigating the incident.