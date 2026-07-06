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‘Dignity of Choice’: Navy veteran rebuilds life with help from Valley nonprofit

He served his country as a Navy cook, but one car crash left him with nothing and nowhere to go. Now, a local foundation is walking beside him — literally — one aisle at a time.
Navy veteran rebuilds life with help from Valley nonprofit
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He served his country as a Navy cook, but one car crash left him with nothing and nowhere to go. Now, a local foundation is walking beside him — literally — one aisle at a time.

Come along as we follow Thaddeus through a unique “shopping trip” designed just for veterans getting back on their feet. From dishes to detergent, you’ll see how a few essentials are helping him rebuild not only his kitchen, but his confidence and his future.

In the video player above, watch how community, Manna House and Dignity Foundation are turning survival into a fresh start.

To help Dignity Foundation, click here.

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